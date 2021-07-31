Just one month after its release, the ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise, F9: The Fast Saga, is available to stream from home.

Upon its monumental June 25 release, the film topped box office numbers in a post-COVID world with $70 million opening weekend in a North American market where about 80% of theatres were open, eclipsing 2019's Hobbs & Shaw spin-off which earned $60 million in the domestic market its opening weekend.

In true pandemic fashion, however, the film's video-on-demand release has been rushed for viewers still opting to stay-at-home during uncertainty.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 picks back up with its standard cast in tow as Vin Diesel and John Cena appear as rival brothers. If you haven't already seen it, you can probably guess the gist of the plot from there.

Consistently priced at $20, the film is currently available on Amazon Prime, FandangoNow, YouTube, Microsoft Movies, Redbox On Demand, Vudu, and Apple TV. Left out of the initial release are services like HBO Max and Peacock, which are likely to tag along later on in the year in the case of the latter while availability on HBO is likely to occur sometime next year.