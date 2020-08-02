New York Mets star Yoenis Cespedes is opting out of the 2020 MLB season, after not reporting to Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen confirmed Cespedes' decision after the game.

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

"We support everybody and every player's right to make this type of decision. This is a challenging time for everyone," Van Wagenen said. "It was surprising, without question. At the same point, we have to go forward and not allow anything to keep us from going forward."

Prior to the Mets 4-0 loss to the Braves, Cespedes was considered missing. The team sent security to his room and found it empty.

"He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence," Van Wagenen said earlier. "Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful."

Van Wagenen said he learned of Cespedes' decision during the game. He called the news a "disappointing end" to Cespedes' four-year contract with the Mets. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Cespedes has missed the majority of his last two seasons, suffering from numerous leg issues.

The Mets, currently 3-7, will finish their series with the Braves Monday night.

