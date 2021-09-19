The last time we saw Yoel Romero in the Octagon, he was fighting and losing against Israel Adesanya. If you remember correctly, the fight itself was extremely boring as Romero stood in a defensive stance the whole fight, which led to a huge sleeper. Adesanya cruised to victory all while fans were annoyed with the supposed lack of effort.

Since that time, Romero has been planning his next steps, and on Saturday night, he got to compete in his very first Bellator fight against Phil Davis. Davis came in with a record of 23-6 and in the end, it was the Bellator veteran who came out on top, defeating Romero via split decision, (30-27, 28-29, 30-26).

Harry How/Getty Images

After the fight, Romero disagreed with the decision, which shouldn't be a surprise when you consider how every losing fighter seemingly disagrees with the judges. Interestingly enough, Romero tried to blame the loss on the fact that he thought the fight was five rounds instead of three. Had Romero known it would be a short fight, he would have been more aggressive.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen what Romero will try and do with his career. After the match, he tried to claim that he was supposed to fight Jake Paul, although the YouTuber bowed out to fight Ben Askren instead. Perhaps this could be a worthwhile pursuit for Romero, who hasn't had consistent success in MMA as of late.

