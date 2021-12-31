We've often been confronted with memories of Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith's unconventional, yet close friendship. Poems penned by the late rapper continue to be auctioned off, and the world has received glimpses of notes Tupac wrote about the actress. The two had known one another from their youths, and it has widely been hailed that Jada was the love of Shakur's life even though they never dated.

However, one of the original queens of Rap, Yo-Yo, recently caught up with EURWeb Spotlight to speak about her romance with Tupac. According to the Rap icon, Jada wasn't the one Pac wanted to be with.

“We were in love and we loved each other until the day he died, ” said Yo-Yo. “Pac became like a brother to me. We were just two people on the road who found each other, fell in love with each other. We spent many nights on the road together. He wasn’t perfect nor was he trying to be. He wasn’t afraid to talk about his community, about his parents, stuff that people don’t what to hear about, stuff people don’t want to talk about. People don’t want to talk about their truth. That kind of love he had for truth made me love him more. ”

“Tupac had a love for Jada but he had a love for women. Anyone he dealt with he loved," she added. "He had many loves. He loved sincerely and if he gave you a piece of him you would remember, He probably slept with some of friends, but we all love him."

She also spoke at length about Tupac's activism being sincere and that as his career evolved, so did Pac, as he wanted to leave a positive impact on his community. Watch Yo-Yo's interview below.

