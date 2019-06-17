Yo Trane Drops Off Delicate "Moonlight" Track

Paris-based crooner Yo Trane has returned with yet another soulful selection, dropping off his newest "Moonlight" track. The new song is a fitting display of Yo Trane's range as the singer flutters seamlessly to sweet falsettos while delivering on a track penned in honor of an indescribable love: "I'm on cloud nine when I dream of you / I'm feelin' something strange in my soul."

The track is attached to a music video that finds Yo Trane and his lover battling the more disappointing lows of love as he recites his lines, begging for her return.

Get into the new track down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm feenin’ for your love, I can't wait 'til you get home

Got you in my veins, when you around I’m in the zone

My pleasure and pain, when you go down and give me dome

Then you go through the same with other n0ggas