mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yo Trane Drops Off Delicate "Moonlight" Track

Milca P.
June 16, 2019 23:25
124 Views
10
2
CoverCover

Moonlight
Yo Trane

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yo Trane arrives with his latest.


Paris-based crooner Yo Trane has returned with yet another soulful selection, dropping off his newest "Moonlight" track. The new song is a fitting display of Yo Trane's range as the singer flutters seamlessly to sweet falsettos while delivering on a track penned in honor of an indescribable love: "I'm on cloud nine when I dream of you / I'm feelin' something strange in my soul."

The track is attached to a music video that finds Yo Trane and his lover battling the more disappointing lows of love as he recites his lines, begging for her return.

Get into the new track down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm feenin’ for your love, I can't wait 'til you get home
Got you in my veins, when you around I’m in the zone
My pleasure and pain, when you go down and give me dome
Then you go through the same with other n0ggas

Yo Trane
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  2
  124
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yo Trane r&b rnb new music Songs
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yo Trane Drops Off Delicate "Moonlight" Track
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject