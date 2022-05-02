Yo! MTV Raps is readying itself for a triumphant return. As XXL Mag reports, Paramount Plus debuted the trailer for the beloved TV series' reboot on April 29th, ahead of its premiere later this month.

Battle rapper Conceited will be taking on hosting duties, alongside DJ Diamond Kuts. "Mic dropping cyphers, original videos, iconic tributes, and performances you won't see anywhere else," are among the things a teaser promises viewers.

Artists from Dreamville are set to appear, as well as DaBaby, Freddie Gibbs, J.I.D, Saba, IDK, Latto, and Tee Grizzley, just to name a few.

Yo! made its initial debut in August of 1988 when it was hosted by Fab 5 Freddy, who was followed by Ed Lover, Doctor Dre, and T Money. At the time, it was one of MTV's most popular programs, interviewing huge names like Tupac Shakur, N.W.A, and Leaders of the New School.

The original series came to an end in 1995 and went on to run as just Yo! in a repackaged format from 1996 to 1999. On its 20th anniversary in 2008, MTV brought the hit show back for a limited time, and in 2018, a concert experience was hosted at Barclays Center in New York to commemorate the 30th anniversary.

Yo! MTV Raps' reboot, hosted by Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts will arrive on Paramount Plus on Tuesday, May 24th. Check out the trailer above, and let us know which performer you're most excited to see appear in the upcoming episodes in the comment section below.

