Not long ago, we reported on Yo Gotti getting slapped with a $6.6 million dollar judgment after blowing off a collaboration. Shortly after that, an update came in that Gotti had lost out the major appeal, as the judge on his case refused to have his $6.6 million dollar judgment vacated. It seems the incident got Gotti heated up (literally) as a video sees the rapper's pants having caught on fire during his performance in Memphis last night.

On Friday, June 28, the Memphis rapper had his annual Birthday Bash concert for the seventh year in his hometown. The show ended up giving fans a little extra something to gawk at, as the rapper's pants wildly caught fire mid-performance! In a video from the performance, Gotti can be seen onstage giving the crowd an electrifying rendition of his hit single "Rake It Up." As Gotti puts his foot atop a speaker, a blast of flames insanely catches the rapper on his leg. He continues his performance, twirling around before noticing the fire on his pants. Instead of completely freaking out (as most of us would've probably done) or stopping, dropping and rolling, however, Gotti kept his cool and continued to perform. As someone rushes onstage and pats the fire out, Gotti keeps going as if nothing even happened.

Apparently, Gotti has the concentration of a Buddhist monk when he's performing. Earlier this month, a fan rushed the stage during a show in San Antonio, Texas. Gotti's security immediately and swiftly tackled the out-of-control fan and the rapper didn't appear to bat an eyelash during the brief situation.