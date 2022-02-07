Yo Gotti says he wants his fans who are aspiring artists in their own right to record a verse on his song “Dolla Fo’ Dolla,” and upload it where they please. In doing so, Gotti says they can keep any revenue make from their version.

The Untrapped rapper announced his new initiative on Instagram, Sunday night.

"EVERY ARTIST DAT PUT A VERSE ON 'Dolla Fo Dolla' YOU CAN HAVE THE SONG," Gotti captioned a video of himself.



He continued: “You make the paper from it, I ain’t even trippin’. I own the masters of my record, I can do that shit for you. No label would ever do no shit like this.”

Gotti also shared several of his favorite responses on Instagram and offered to cover their studio time, pay for their college tuition, as well as money for their commissary.

"Dolla Fo' Dolla" is featured on Gotti's latest album, CM:10 Free Game, which was released on Friday. The new project features Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, and 42 Dugg across 22 tracks spread out onto two discs.

