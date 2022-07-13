Within the past two years, Yo Gotti has expanded the CMG roster to become one of the hardest rap labels in the game. Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta were already stars in their own right but with the addition of 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, and more, Gotti established a premium roster to elevate the rap game.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Following the announcement of Glorilla, Gotti revealed that the CMG camp would be dropping off a compilation project titled Gangsta Art. The rapper shared a few singles in the past few weeks before unveiling the official trailer.

Days ahead of the project's release, Gotti came through with the official tracklist for the album. With 27 songs in total, it seems like there will be more than enough moments for everyone on CMG to shine. The tracklist includes previously released singles like Moneybagg Yo's "See Wat Im Sayin" and "Rocky Road" ft. Kodak Black, as well as the latest single, "Steppers." Unfortunately, it appears that Gotti is keeping the song credits a secret until the project is out in its entirety this Friday.

Peep the official tracklist for Gotti and CMG's new project, Gangsta Art due out this Friday.

Gangsta Art Steppers Paparazzi Rocky Road G Code See Wat I'm Sayin 1st Of Jan Pole Pledge Hood Rich Tomorrow Buss Down KeKe Ok Major Pain Strong Brick Or Sum Dog House hold Me Down Top Dolla Moral Of Da Story Wait In Line Really Down Fall Meant Dat Soon Big League