Yo Gotti Taps 42 Dug & EST Gee For "Cold Gangsta"

It's officially Gotti season. Tonight, Yo Gotti's highly anticipated project, CM10 will drop. The double-disc effort was initially expected to drop in late 2021 but was pushed back, which only built excitement around the project even further. Gotti recently unveiled the cover art for the project, and with CM10 dropping tonight, he's delivered a brand new single off of the project.

With the help of EST Gee and 42 Dugg, Gotti came through with his new single, "Cold Gangsta." Though Gotti could've easily blessed us with an infectious club banger, he shines a light on June The Jenius, Helluva and Forever Rolling on the single. Each producer soundtrack different verses. Gotti slides over June's production before Helluva's icy style serves as 42 Dugg's canvas. When Helluva's production transitions to Forever Rolling electrifying beat, EST Gee comes through with yet another exemplary performance proving why he's one of the most authentic new rappers in the game.

CM10 drops at midnight EST!

Quotable Lyrics

Might put a Rolls on the lawn

Fuck it, ain't got no alarm

New Richard Mille on my arm

I'm a king, you a pawn

I'm a legend, Tupac, Biggie

Big Pun, Wu, Raekwon

New Elvis to the city

In Detroit more than Big Sean