Yo Gotti Tackles A Classic Dipset Sample For "More Ready Than Ever"

Yo Gotti has been a busy man in recent times. As he continues to align himself with hip-hop's elite such as the Jay-Z's and the Diddy's of the game, he's been bossing up with CMG kicking off the year on a high note. Following the release Moneybagg Yo's Time Served, Yo Gotti announced that he'd be releasing his new album this month. This Friday, he'll unleash Untapped and ahead of its release, he blessed us with a new cut off of his project. Yo Gotti taps Streetrunners and Tarik Azzouz flips the same sample Dipset used in "I'm Ready" for his latest song, "More Ready Than Ever." Detailing his rise from the streets of Memphis, Yo Gotti delivers a celebratory anthem for anyone who's persevered with their backs against the wall.

Quotable Lyrics

How many of you n***as really know Mexicans? (None of you)

Shoot your Draco in the crowd, killed a pedestrian (Now, look at you)

You n***as ain't really killas

Catch a body quick to get getcha, you cryin' all in your feelings

