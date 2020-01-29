mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yo Gotti Tackles A Classic Dipset Sample For "More Ready Than Ever"

Aron A.
January 29, 2020 14:04
456 Views
13
3
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

More Ready Than Ever
Yo Gotti

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Yo Gotti's "Untapped" drops this week.


Yo Gotti has been a busy man in recent times. As he continues to align himself with hip-hop's elite such as the Jay-Z's and the Diddy's of the game, he's been bossing up with CMG kicking off the year on a high note. Following the release Moneybagg Yo's Time Served, Yo Gotti announced that he'd be releasing his new album this month. This Friday, he'll unleash Untapped and ahead of its release, he blessed us with a new cut off of his project. Yo Gotti taps Streetrunners and Tarik Azzouz flips the same sample Dipset used in "I'm Ready" for his latest song, "More Ready Than Ever." Detailing his rise from the streets of Memphis, Yo Gotti delivers a celebratory anthem for anyone who's persevered with their backs against the wall.

Quotable Lyrics
How many of you n***as really know Mexicans? (None of you)
Shoot your Draco in the crowd, killed a pedestrian (Now, look at you)
You n***as ain't really killas
Catch a body quick to get getcha, you cryin' all in your feelings 

Yo Gotti
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  3
  3
  456
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Yo Gotti untapped CMG new album new single
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yo Gotti Tackles A Classic Dipset Sample For "More Ready Than Ever"
13
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject