Yo Gotti Signee 10Percent Gets It "Out The Blue" On New Single

Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group label houses some of hip-hop's hottest artists in the streets and te charts, such as Mozzy, Blac Younsta, Moneybagg Yo, 4 Dugg and more. Now, they've added a new weapon to their arsenal in 10Percent.

To help introduce him to the CMG family, Yo Gotti recruited 10Percent as a feature for his recent "Dollar Fo' Dolla" track on Feb. 4's CM10: Free Game (Side B) tape. Now, 10Percent is back with his own single, releasing "Out The Blue" on Feb. 24.

Over production similar to beats Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo rap over, 10Percent presents an excellent exhibition of his flow, celebrating his recent triumphs and exposing those who prayed on his downfall.

Yo Gotti's eye for talent is surely elite, as 10Percent proves on this new track he can rap with the best of them.

Check out "Out The Blue" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got n****s mad I made it

They speakin' ill sh*t, don't phase me I got vaccinated

Let's be for real, all that tough sh*t get exaggerated

I ain't seen so much cap in the air since I graduated