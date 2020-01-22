It was mere months ago that Yo Gotti lost half a million dollars while playing blackjack at Shawn Carter Foundation's Charity Gala with Jay-Z, but it looks like the tough blow at the time didn't set Gotti back too much. The rapper recently shared some footage of his brand new mansion, showing off the purchase in an Instagram post and on his story.

"Don’t Ever Let Someone Tell You Hard Work Don’t Pay Off 🏠🙏🏾💰#NewHouseAlert #StraitghtOutTheProjects #CMG," he wrote in the caption of the post. In the video, Gotti takes his followers on a tour of his massive pool and bar area in his backyard, narrating along the way. In the clips on his stories, Gotti paints a picture of how far he's come. As he films his pool lit up with pink, blue, and green lights, he recalls how he "used to have to jump people's fences just to hit the pool, go to other neighbourhoods and...have to sneak to get in the pool."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In a recent interview, Gotti discussed his passion for real estate and how his collection of houses accumulated. "Real estate was one of the first things I was doing. I kinda like mistakenly fell into that," he shared. "I bought a house early in my career, and in my head, it was like, 'If everything goes wrong, I own this one house.'" However, things started to pick up quickly from there. "As I started doing concerts and more concerts, I started buying more houses," he revealed. "I would buy a house, and try to buy a house every month.” This hobby of sorts was not a result of any formal training, though. "I didn’t have education or information about real estate at the time," Gotti shared. "I learned after I bought a few houses, and then I kind of fell in love with the rehabbing of the houses and fixing them up and just the whole process and turned it into a business.” The Roc Nation artist recently wrote a letter to the governor of Mississippi about the state's inhuman prison conditions, which ultimately resulted in a lawsuit filed by Jay-Z against Mississippi for the neglectful treatment of inmates that has resulted in five deaths.