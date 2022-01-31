Yo Gotti's played an integral role in Memphis' rise in the past two years. The CMG roster continues to boast new talent that are carving their names in the South's rap scene. However, that also means that he also hasn't been entirely active on the music front himself. Last year, he announced the release of CM10: Free Game which was slated to drop on Black Friday.



The album was pushed back and now, he's finally preparing to drop Cocaine Muzik 10 for fans this Friday. Ahead of its release, the rapper blessed fans with the official cover art for the double-disc project. CM10 will be divided by side a "Free" and side b "game." The cover art for side A shows the rapper shirtless with his chains on in front of a Trackhawk. Side B has the rapper posing in a suit and tie.

"Today I Reveal my Artwork Which Displays myself. Still a Street N***a by heart jumping out a Trackhawk shirt off wit My Chains on Ready for whatever come with this Life ! Thru Prayer, Blessings & Hard Work," he wrote. "On this Project I show you how to go from just a Street N***as to a EXECUTIVE STREET N***A."

We're excited to hear Yo Gotti's forthcoming project. Take a look at the two cover arts below.