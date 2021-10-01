mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yo Gotti Returns With "For The Record"

Erika Marie
October 01, 2021 01:19
For The Record
The Memphis icon shares a track that rings like an anthem for the streets.


There are big moves being made in Yo Gotti's camp, and he does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. On the heels of the news that he is now a minority owner of a soccer team, Gotti celebrates by releasing a new single. "I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group,” he said of his new venture.

The Memphis icon inserted himself into the New Music Friday by joining others like Meek MillLil Wayne, and Rich The Kid who also have releases to kick off the month of October. On Yo Gotti's "For The Record"—a track produced by SMPLGTWY, Boi-1da, Omar Guetfa, AT and A-Darian—the rapper spits bars that once again read like an anthem for the streets. Stream Gotti's latest and let us know if you're feeling "For The Record."

Quotable Lyrics

It was a million in that safe why the f*ck you play
If you gon' take it, take it all n*gga, n*gga
'Cause when I see you, I want it all, n*gga, n*gga
Baby mamma up and left (why?)
She left me scarred

