mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yo Gotti Rallies Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy & Lil Poppa For CMG's "Big League"

Aron A.
June 01, 2022 17:43
539 Views
60
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Big League
Yo Gotti & CMG Feat. MoneyBagg Yo, Lil Poppa & Mozzy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (4)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yo Gotti calls on Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy and Lil Poppa for his new single, "Big League."


We've witnessed Yo Gotti get deeper into an executive role in recent times. The rapper released CM10 at the top of the year, a double disc effort that seemingly marked his transition towards propping up the CMG roster. However, he's also expanded the label with new signings outside of Memphis, like Mozzy, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and more.

This week, the rapper came through with a new posse cut from the CMG camp. During NBA on ESPN last night, Yo Gotti debuted CMG's "Big League" ft. Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy and Lil Poppa. It's a guttural banger produced by Murda Beatz that draws a parallel between the league and CMG's presence in the rap game.

Check out the latest from Yo Gotti and the CMG camp below. Sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Ain't nobody hot as us (
Shooter gettin' added up
Twenty-four pointers and the AP shot-clock
Damn, what them rocks in your ear cost?

Yo Gotti CMG MoneyBagg Yo Lil Poppa Mozzy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yo Gotti Rallies Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy & Lil Poppa For CMG's "Big League"
60
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject