Yo Gotti Rallies Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy & Lil Poppa For CMG's "Big League"

We've witnessed Yo Gotti get deeper into an executive role in recent times. The rapper released CM10 at the top of the year, a double disc effort that seemingly marked his transition towards propping up the CMG roster. However, he's also expanded the label with new signings outside of Memphis, like Mozzy, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and more.

This week, the rapper came through with a new posse cut from the CMG camp. During NBA on ESPN last night, Yo Gotti debuted CMG's "Big League" ft. Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy and Lil Poppa. It's a guttural banger produced by Murda Beatz that draws a parallel between the league and CMG's presence in the rap game.

Check out the latest from Yo Gotti and the CMG camp below. Sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't nobody hot as us (

Shooter gettin' added up

Twenty-four pointers and the AP shot-clock

Damn, what them rocks in your ear cost?

