Rapper Yo Gotti cashed in Monday on a new mansion in the Westlake Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, securing the more than 10,000 square foot living space for $7.6 million, about $100,000 over its asking price.

According to Dirt, the property was custom-built in 1999 for Bruce Kanter, a former CFO of Westwood One, a media and audio network based in the United States. The fact that Gotti spent a little more than the listing's asking price suggests that there was ample competition for the property, which is Tuscan-styled and offers six bedrooms, all with bathrooms attached. Gotti joins a Westlake Village guard-gated community that other wealthy individuals like Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Disney CEO Bob Chapek call home.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Some of the home's lucrative exterior features include the beautiful scenic greenery of tall trees next to golf greens and a manmade lake, protected by electronic driveway gates along with a tennis court, children's playground, pool, and formal gardens, rounding out the home's surrounding area. Inside, the 10,110 square foot space includes a granite-topped kitchen island, a custom bar in the living room, a game room, and a fireplace in the master bedroom. The foyer is covered by a central skylight window and the mansion's key living areas are accompanied by oversized windows that provide breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and scenery.

The Memphis, Tennessee artist is fresh off the release of a new single with Charlotte's own DaBaby titled "Drop," which is aptly suited in vibe and atmosphere for a post-pandemic summer. As the founder of his own record label called Collective Music Group, Gotti has found success in recent years signing multiple hot rappers in the game, including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and Blac Youngsta. Obviously, Gotti's been doing well enough to cash in on his nearly $8 million new home.

Check out photos of Gotti's new home at the link below.

