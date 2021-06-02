Yo Gotti has been making major moves all year with his CMG label, developing the careers of MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and a few others. He has been a leading force in the game as a rap mogul, finding some gems on the route to having one of the most powerful labels in hip-hop. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old legend announced a huge new move for CMG, partnering with Interscope.

"Teams Win championships, Unity Creates Value, Determination turns into POWER," wrote Yo Gotti in the announcement post. "New Deal, New Money, New Opportunities #CMGRecords The Brand Dat Build Brands."

The CMG x Interscope partnership has already yielded tremendous success for Yo Gotti's team of artists. MoneyBagg Yo earned his first-ever #1 album off the strength of the deal and 42 Dugg debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 with his project Free Dem Boyz, which is his highest debut on the chart.

"With 25 years under his belt as a successful artist, label head, manager and entrepreneur, Yo Gotti has built an impressive legacy in hip hop and remains one of the most exciting voices in music," said Interscope Geffen A&M chairman John Janick. "We look forward to working closely with Gotti’s team to continue to build upon CMG’s incredible run in our business."

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for John Janick, Steve Berman, Nicole Wyskoarko and the entire Interscope team and their track record of success," added Yo Gotti about the deal. "We share the same vision about winning – we want to break barriers, disrupt the industry and develop the next generation of superstars. I’m thrilled to partner with them as I continue focusing on CMG’s expansion."

Congratulations to Yo Gotti and the entire CMG team!