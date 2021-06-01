Moneybagg Yo welcomed his fourth studio album A Gangsta's Pain back in April with appearances from Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and more. Proving to be an instant success for the Memphis rapper, the album became the emcee's first Billboard No.1 album. Dropping to the second spot in its second week, the project returned to the summit during its third week on the chart.

Propelled by the viral success of the album-cut "Wockesha," the CMG signee surely has a lot to celebrate these days. Swimming in a pool filled with $100 bills just earlier this month, CMG label founder Yo Gotti also came through with a remarkable gift as an ode to his chart accomplishment--to the tune of $250k.



Greg Campbell/Getty Images for TIDAL

"Gotta celebrate success shoutout to Bagg No.1 on Billboard," said Gotti as he showed off Bagg's plaque for A Gangsta's Pain.

"Plaque, Richard, Richard, Plaque," he continues, panning between the two. "Yessir," says Moneybagg, smiling wide as he flexed his brand new Richard Mille to the camera.

Gotti is known to be a lavish gift giver and a big spender. Back in March, he hosted a massive brunch All-Star Weekend to celebrate his label's growing success. Last week, he flexed what appeared to be a cave behind his home. Check out the footage of the impressive amenity below.