Yo Gotti Gets In The Christmas Spirit On New Track "Wish List"

Alexander Cole
December 17, 2020 17:39
Image via Yo Gotti

Yo Gotti compares himself to Santa Claus on his brand new Christmas-inspired track "Wish List."


Yo Gotti is always coming through for his fans and on Thursday, he did so once again, this time with a Christmas banger that will certainly get you in that Christmas spirit. The track is called "Wish List" and it sees the rapper taking on the responsibilities of Saint Nick as he delivers bars about handing out gifts to the neighborhood.

The Memphis rapper likens himself to Santa Claus at numerous points throughout the song with some braggadocios bars that feature some obvious Christmas references. From his Lambo that resembles a sled to his emerald diamonds, Yo Gotti is trying to embrace the Holidays in the flashiest way possible.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

This ain't a sled but I bet I got the roof off
I got that super loud, that's a new cough
The emerald diamonds, that's a new frost
I got gifts to ship, just sent a few off

