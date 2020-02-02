Yo Gotti Gets Assistance From Ty Dolla $ign & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie On "Like That"

Yo Gotti has been busy lately advocating for prison reform alongside Roc Nation and Jay-Z, but not too busy to drop a new album titled Untrapped on Friday. Untrapped has plenty of boastful features, including Rick Ross, Moneybagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Blac Youngsta. Gotti described the album as his release from being "trapped" by the streets, and while he explores plenty of such material in the project, one of the more romantically-leaning tracks is "Like That," featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Ty Dolla $ign.

Boogie delivers the chorus with his sweet, high-pitched vocals, kicking off the theme of the relation between Chanel bags and true love. Gotti shows his soft side on his verse, most notably in the line, "Long as I got you and you got me we don't need nobody." Though Ty Dolla $ign only appears on the song's bridge, a common occurrence for the frequently-featured artist, he does the absolute best with what he's given as usual.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck being mad, I'd rather blow a bag

She said he cheated, broke her heart, she wanna pay him back

You gotta think beyond the surface, you gotta protect the brand

Every queen got a purpose, you thinking like you worthless

F*ck the purses and gifts, cars and the crib without the deeds and slips