Yo Gotti Frees Himself On "Untrapped" Ft. Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign & More

Prison reform advocate Yo Gotti has been making the most of his time. It was recently announced that the Memphis rapper had partnered with Jay Z and Roc Nation to take legal actions against Mississippi prisons for inhumane and unconstitutional conditions. As he lends his name, face, celebrity, and knowledge to the cause, Yo Gotti has also shared a new project titled Untrapped; an album he insinuates is his way of showing that he's now free and no longer "trapped" by the streets.

He explained Untrapped in a lengthy Instagram caption: “F*ck being politically correct! F*ck who gets offended! I’ve done sh!t that I aint proud of that I can’t take back. I fell out wit n*ggas I love but if I see them it’s still up there. I lost n*ggas close to me, some to the Feds, some to the Grave. I feel their families blame me. Sh*t, sometimes I even blame myself. I’ve had over 10,000 H.O.E.s in the bed but Ain’t had 1 good night of sleep. & I lost the only one I loved in the process. Damn these streets had me Trapped! Let every line feed their mind. Let #UNTRAPPED be the beginning!!! 1/31."

Untrapped hosts features by A Boogie wt da Hoodie, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, and Estelle. Give it a few spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Trapped

2. Know Yo Worth

3. H.O.E. (Heaven On Earth)

4. More Ready Than Ever

5. Like That ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & Ty Dolla $ign

6. Put a Date On It ft. Lil Baby

7. They Ain't Want Me To Know

8. Pose ft. Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert

9. Weekend ft. Moneybagg Yo

10. Dopechella ft. Rick Ross

11. Battle

12. Bounce That

13. Big Homie

14. Untrapped ft. Estelle

15. Pose ft. Lil Uzi Vert [Bonua Track]