Yo Gotti Drops First Independent Single "Recession Proof"

Alex Zidel
July 02, 2020 12:02
Recession Proof
Yo Gotti
Produced by Tay Keith

Yo Gotti releases his first single as an independent artist, dropping "Recession Proof" in time for Independence Day Weekend.


Yo Gotti has been making money moves for a while, owning and operating his proper label CMG. Recently, he announced that he had gone fully independent, working under his own imprint and doing so comfortably. In fact, he claims to have made $40 million while also having lost 40 pounds

With it being Independence Day Weekend, the Memphis general used the opportunity to release his first new single as an independent artist. "Recession Proof" is officially out now on all streaming services, marking his departure from Epic Records.

"Dis one for all my True Hustlers thats gone figure it out no matter what da fuk da circumstances are," wrote Yo on Instagram about the single.

Produced by Tay Keith, this is sure to be part of your soundtrack for the weekend and the remainder of the summer.

What do you think of "Recession Proof?"

Quotable Lyrics:

Being greedy, that's a sin
Bosses gotta feed their men
Real leaders gotta lead the way
All the way to the end 

