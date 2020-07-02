Yo Gotti Drops First Independent Single "Recession Proof"

Yo Gotti has been making money moves for a while, owning and operating his proper label CMG. Recently, he announced that he had gone fully independent, working under his own imprint and doing so comfortably. In fact, he claims to have made $40 million while also having lost 40 pounds.

With it being Independence Day Weekend, the Memphis general used the opportunity to release his first new single as an independent artist. "Recession Proof" is officially out now on all streaming services, marking his departure from Epic Records.

"Dis one for all my True Hustlers thats gone figure it out no matter what da fuk da circumstances are," wrote Yo on Instagram about the single.

Produced by Tay Keith, this is sure to be part of your soundtrack for the weekend and the remainder of the summer.

What do you think of "Recession Proof?"

Quotable Lyrics:

Being greedy, that's a sin

Bosses gotta feed their men

Real leaders gotta lead the way

All the way to the end