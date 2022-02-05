mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yo Gotti Calls Up Shenseea To Assist On "Forever Ballin'"

Taiyo Coates
February 05, 2022 12:36
129 Views
11
0
Via CMG/Inevitable IIVia CMG/Inevitable II
Via CMG/Inevitable II

Forever Ballin'
Yo Gotti Feat. Shenseea

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Yo Gotti and Shenseea didn't choose this life, it chose them.


25 year rap veteran and Memphis mainstay Yo Gotti has been doing his thing for a long time now. Once you've contributed to a career for such a lengthy tenure, many of the experiences no longer come new to you. The successes and pitfalls turn habitual, lending an understanding to situations that were once surprising. Gotti, having seen it all, uses "Forever Ballin'" to reflect on his path and express that he's in it for the long haul.

Gotti's first album hit the streets back in 1996, a time in which he went by the name Lil Yo. In the span of time between then and present day, he's released 10 full length studio albums. His 2020 album, Untrapped, held a diverse set of features (some of which include Estelle, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, and Megan Thee Stallion). While his newest release CM10: Free Game doesn't boast the wide variety of names shown in its predecessor, Gotti called in Shenseea for the added depth the roster needed.

Shenseea, 27 year old jamaican born star, has been steadily rising in the ranks in the last few years. After a string of solo releases which put the game on notice, she appeared on Kanye West's mega album Donda, which served as the grandest stage for new and younger artists in recent memory. Her unique, soaring serenades, accentuated by her dialect and delivery, gives every track she's featured on a feeling that speaks to you. It works well on "Forever Ballin'," as Gotti's lyrics and Shenseea's hook really drive a point home.

Quotable Lyrics

We talking ownership, ask Interscope and ask the plug,
Sister went to school, mama house was built off moving drugs,
Partner doing a dime and it's love, I'mma pay for his appeal,
Everybody like to beef until a n***a get killed

Yo Gotti Shenseea
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yo Gotti Calls Up Shenseea To Assist On "Forever Ballin'"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject