Yo Gotti Calls Up Shenseea To Assist On "Forever Ballin'"

25 year rap veteran and Memphis mainstay Yo Gotti has been doing his thing for a long time now. Once you've contributed to a career for such a lengthy tenure, many of the experiences no longer come new to you. The successes and pitfalls turn habitual, lending an understanding to situations that were once surprising. Gotti, having seen it all, uses "Forever Ballin'" to reflect on his path and express that he's in it for the long haul.

Gotti's first album hit the streets back in 1996, a time in which he went by the name Lil Yo. In the span of time between then and present day, he's released 10 full length studio albums. His 2020 album, Untrapped, held a diverse set of features (some of which include Estelle, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, and Megan Thee Stallion). While his newest release CM10: Free Game doesn't boast the wide variety of names shown in its predecessor, Gotti called in Shenseea for the added depth the roster needed.

Shenseea, 27 year old jamaican born star, has been steadily rising in the ranks in the last few years. After a string of solo releases which put the game on notice, she appeared on Kanye West's mega album Donda, which served as the grandest stage for new and younger artists in recent memory. Her unique, soaring serenades, accentuated by her dialect and delivery, gives every track she's featured on a feeling that speaks to you. It works well on "Forever Ballin'," as Gotti's lyrics and Shenseea's hook really drive a point home.

Quotable Lyrics

We talking ownership, ask Interscope and ask the plug,

Sister went to school, mama house was built off moving drugs,

Partner doing a dime and it's love, I'mma pay for his appeal,

Everybody like to beef until a n***a get killed