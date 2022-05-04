Yo Gotti is bringing back his annual “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash,” concert at the FedExForum in Memphis, TN this summer. The event ran annually from 2013 through 2019 before being shut down for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Birthday Bash is back and it’s going to be better than ever,” Yo Gotti said in a press release. “I have a few surprises and special performances for my hometown family, but just know that I’m gonna keep putting on for the city that raised me. The energy at FedExForum will be unforgettable and fans won’t want to miss it.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

While Gotti has not revealed the full lineup, performers in part years included Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I., City Girls, Jeezy, Monica, Gucci Mane, Polo G, Boosie Badazz, Master P, NLE Choppa, and more.

Gotti's also been known to welcome artists from his CMG record label such as Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, and more.

Earlier this month, Gotti announced that the label has signed its first R&B artist and first female artist in Lehla Samia. Celebrating the signing, Gotti purchased her a pink Lamborghini Urus.

“Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash" will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022. Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00 AM, local time.

Check out Gotti's announcement below.