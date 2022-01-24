Yo Gotti is one of the biggest moguls in hip-hop right now, and his Collective Music Group label continues to make waves. For months now, Yo Gotti has been teasing the release of his next album which is set to be called CM10 and will actually be a double-disc. The album was announced back in November and it was eventually pushed back as he looked to perfect the songs.

Now, fans can rest assured that the album is, indeed, on the horizon. Today, the artist took to his Instagram account where he posted a 24-second album teaser in which you see some clips of Gotti working in the studio all while shooting some music videos. As for the release date, this album is now set to drop on February 4th.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I’m gone Finish This SH!T just how I started!!! Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles," Yo Gotti wrote. "Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers. I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL"





Based on the post above, this is going to be Yo Gotti's last album as an artist. Needless to say, CM10 is going to be a monumental release for the mogul, who has given the vast majority of his life to music.

