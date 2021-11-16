Yo Gotti hasn't released a full-length project in nearly two years.

He's been busy since Untrapped, signing Louisville standout EST Gee to his Collective Music Group label, and becoming a co-owner of Major League Soccer's D.C. United franchise, but fans have been waiting for new music from the Memphis legend.

Fortunately, they won't be waiting much longer.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Today, Yo Gotti took to Instagram to announce that his new, double album CM10: Free Game, will be available to stream and for purchase on November 26.

Along with a video chronicling his rise to prominence in the Memphis rap scene, and his ascension to music mogul, Yo Gotti explained the context for CM10: Free Game, and broke down how the album will be presented.

"This Project was made for a purpose, it’s Called “Free Game” it’s to give u messages & tell u Da experience of a Young Hustla Dat come from da Hood but ended up in a position no one Expected him to be in , Him being Me , From cutting 2dollars off a Dime bag of weed From touching 6 Figures at 16 I’m From North Memphis , Ridgecrest Apts Dam a lot Done Changed," he wrote. "I only came back to give u da Game ! Da information ! NOVEMBER 26th #BlackFriday I’m going against what everybody told me."

The "For The Record" rapper clarified that the record will come with two sides: the A-side, titled Free, and the B-side, titled Game, and while the double album's tracklist was not revealed, that is almost certainly right around the corner, as Gotti's November 26 release date is just ten days away.

