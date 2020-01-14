It's about to be a whole lot of CMG sh*t this year, according to the label's head honcho, Yo Gotti. The label's already off to a good start with the release of Moneybagg Yo's latest project Time Served which arrived on Friday but it appears as though Moneybagg isn't the only one dropping this month. During Gotti's appearance at Moneybagg Yo's concert, the CMG leader made an announcement about the label's 2020 plans.



Sean Zanni/Getty Images

"I want to make a special announcement over here, Moneybagg," Gotti declared on stage. "We told 'em we 'bout to drop a whole lot of CMG sh*t this year, right? You dropped your shit today, right? I'mma drop my album this month, too. Fuck it."

He's yet to confirm a release date for the project but considering Friday is the typical drop date, and there's two more Fridays left in 2020, it should be here in the next two weeks.

Over the past year, Gotti's dropped a few singles but hasn't announced any plans for a new album. He linked up with Lil Baby for "Put A Date On It," and also dropped "Pose" with Lil Uzi Vert, following another remix including Megan Thee Stallion, and recently linked with his artist 42 Dugg for "Bounce Back."

Keep your eyes peeled for more news on Gotti's new album and check the announcement below.