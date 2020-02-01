Yo Gotti & Rick Ross Brings Coachella To The Streets On "Dopechella"

Yo Gotti has been a busy man as of late. Since the top of January, he's been plotting the CMG takeover which began with Moneybagg Yo's Time Served. The rapper announced at Moneybagg's show that he'd be dropping off a new project before the end of the month. He kept his promise with the release of Untrapped. The project could potentially be Yo Gotti's biggest to date. The features are excellently curated and the production is top tier while Gotti proves his pen is as potent as ever.

One song that showcases this particularly is "Dopechella." Teaming up with Rick Ross for the record, the two rappers drop a record that's bound to blaze the streets. Gotti and Rick Ross details their rise from the streets into executive boards without losing sense of their roots. The two rappers have a penchant for delivering vividly luxurious bars while juxtaposing it with the gritty streets. "The Rolls truck white white/ I was sellin' n***as Off-White, late night," Gotti raps.

Peep their collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Five number ones, I think I broke Def Jam

I had them people at the table like a meth lab

Street dreams, street kings

R.I.P to Nipsey on his C thing

Three rings, D. Wade

Two words from Momma: Be Safe