Yo Gotti & Moneybagg Yo Leave A Trail Of Cash Behind Them On "Ya Bih"

Aron A.
February 04, 2022 12:19
Ya Bih
Yo Gotti Feat. MoneyBagg Yo

Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo team up on "Ya Bih."


It's a long time coming but fans were finally treated to a new project from Yo Gotti this morning. The rapper initially had a November 2021 release date in mind but was forced to push it back. However, the wait was worth it and Gotti came through with a double-disc effort for what appears to be the final installment in the Cocaine Muzik series.

Split into Side A (Free) and Side B (Game), the rapper offers a glimpse into the opulence of a boss and the groundwork to reach that level. He connects with his signee Moneybagg Yo for the defacto strip club anthem, "Ya Bih." Tay Keith's animated 808-heavy production takes the lead at Gotti and Bagg trade playful bars detailing their wealth, status, and dealing with women who are simply looking for a come up.

Quotable Lyrics
That ain't your bitch, that's our bitch 
We just gon' keep it in your house
You spent a thousand in Ruth Chris
I took that bitch to a dope house

