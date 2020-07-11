Yo Gotti and Jay Z are continuing their push for better regulations in Mississippi state's penitentiary system. Earlier this year, the Roc Nation duo had secured legal representation for close to 200 inmates who had publicly claimed that they were experiencing deadly living conditions. According to BBC News, Jay Z and Team ROC had filed an initial lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections which revealed that inmates in the Parchman Farm/Prison were forced to endure in unsafe living environments which included a plethora of ailments including flooded cells, rat infestation, black mold, and undercooked meals that sometimes contained roaches, rat feces, and bird droppings. While Roc Nation's prison reform initiative has been doing its best to aid the needs of the inmates at Parchman, a new threat has reared its ugly head endangering those imprisoned at the facility, COVID-19, despite the organization's efforts to get in front of the virus during the early stages of the pandemic. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In court documents obtained by Complex, the lawsuit allowed the inmates to take action against the prison's new Department of Corrections Commissioner Nathan Burl Cain and Centurion, the healthcare provider for the Mississippi prison system. A novel coronavirus (COVID-19) questionnaire provided to the inmates by Yo Gotti, Jay Z, and Roc Nation revealed that the prisoners lacked the necessary protective equipment, social distancing procedures, and medical care for those suffering from symptoms of COVID-19. Multiple inmates also stated that they were suffering from symptoms of the potentially deadly disease without being properly treated for their ailments.

Yo Gotti released an official statement in the court lawsuit documents that reads,

"The situation in Parchman is dire. More and more of the incarcerated population are reaching out for help and pleading for immediate medical attention, especially as the coronavirus threatens their lives. Mississippi Governor Reeves, Commissioner Burl Cain and Centene — as the parent company of Parchman’s healthcare provider Centurion — can’t continue to neglect this tragedy and let the death toll rise. We will hold them accountable and fight for the rights of the incarcerated."

Over the past couple of years, Yo Gotti has manifested one of the most inspiring glow ups in recent hip-hop history. He's been able to obtain his masters, change his mindset, and shed a considerable amount of weight during his transformation. While both Yo Gotti and Jay Z do their best to reform the Mississippi State Penitentiary, it has to be a collective effort that society participates in to make sure that the masses are treated justly, even those in captivity.

