Yo Gotti & DaBaby Are Surrounded By Twerking Models In Visual For "Drop"

Yo Gotti & DaBaby are living their best lives in the music video for "Drop."

Memphis juggernaut Yo Gotti has always had a knack for coming through with catchy songs that are going to make people want to twerk. Every summer, it feels like Yo Gotti has yet another club-friendly hit on his hands, and in 2021, he is keeping the streak alive thanks to his collaborative new track with DaBaby, "Drop." The song dropped on Thursday and it has received quite a bit of praise as both Yo Gotti and DaBaby sound as focused as ever on it. Just a day after the song's release, the two are back with a music video for the track, and it's clear these two had a lot of fun filming it.

As you will immediately realize, the video is filled with various models who are all twerking near a pool. There are various close-ups of the dancers and there is no doubt that this video was meant to be provocative and fun. As for DaBaby and Yo Gotti, they are having the time of their lives while the dancers twerk around them. They can also be seen popping bottles of D’USSE Cognac and Ace of Spades, which certainly helps liven up the mood.

Overall, it's an over-the-top video although considering the summer is just a few weeks away, you've got to love it.