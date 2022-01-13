Attorney Arthur Horne will reportedly no longer be representing Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith, or any of the accused killers of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, despite reports previously naming him as their defense attorney. News broke of Horne representing Johnson and Smith this week, which many fans found coincidental after Horne was successful in helping Blac Youngsta get off the hook after shooting a hundred rounds at Young Dolph's car multiple years ago.

The attorney took to social media to clear up the rumors that he's working with the three suspects in Young Dolph's murder case, saying, "After reading a few recent articles, watching a half dozen blogs and skimming through the comments section I've learned a sobering fact: Misinformation spreads and sells far faster than the truth. There's also an old quote that goes: 'A lie will make it halfway around the world before the truth puts it's shoes on.'"

Horne responded to a commenter who asked if this meant that he won't be legally representing Johnson and Smith, which he confirmed.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A new lawyer has not been assigned to the suspects, who will need to find somebody to help defend them once they head to trial.

