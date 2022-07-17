Yo Gotti's Birthday Bash concert was supposed to just be fun. Beyond celebrating Gotti's birthday, the event also served as a release party for CMG's new album, Gangsta Art. But things almost took a turn for the worst Friday night when a disgruntled Memphis man showed up to the event with the intent to kill patrons. Luckily, the police stopped him before he could realize his plan.

On Saturday, Yo Gotti expressed his gratitude to attendees as well as to the police for what ended up being a safe night. "Thank you to the fans, artists and everyone involved behind the scenes for making Birthday Bash a smooth, secure and successful event," he wrote on Twitter. "We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended. I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely."

According to a post on the Memphis Police Department's Facebook page, the police encountered the suspect, 28-year-old Elijah Hyman, when they "responded to an armed mental consumer call in the 200 Black of South Main Street." The report continued: "Hyman appeared distraught due to a breakup between him and his girlfriend. Officers were advised that since Hyman and his girlfriend's relationship was coming to an end, he wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw coming from an event being held at the FedEx Forum."

Hyman was bleeding from his right hand after cutting it on a glass window in his apartment, according to the report. Officers also found additional weapons in the apartment after a warrant was issued. Hyman has been charged with Commission of the Act of Terrorism.

