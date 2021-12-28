UPDATE: Yo Gotti has confirmed that Blac Youngsta was not removed from Collective Music Group's roster of artists. He sent the following tweets in response to the rumors.

Read the original story below.

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta may have lost his record label deal with Collective Music Group. According to reports from No Jumper and other hip-hop media outlets, the 31-year-old music artist was released from his deal at Yo Gotti's CMG. This news has not been confirmed and is simply rumored, for now. We have reached out to a representative for CMG and have not heard back yet. We will update this article once more information is available.

Hundreds of rap fans have been reacting to the rumors that Blac Youngsta was kicked off of Yo Gotti's label, which comes after Gotti indefinitely pushed back his upcoming double-disc album, which was announced the day prior to Young Dolph's shooting death. Gotti had issues with Dolph for much of his career, beefing with the rapper on-and-off. It was rumored that Gotti pushed back his album release to show respect to Dolph's family, but that was never confirmed.



In the weeks following Dolph's murder, Blac Youngsta seemingly disrespected the rapper numerous times. During a recent performance, he sang his diss track against Dolph, titled "Shake Sum," for a large audience. A few days later, he released his song "I'm Assuming" with a music video where he walks around a cemetery and stops in front of a gravestone with Dolph's family name, Thornton, in full display. Many found that move to be disrespectful, as well.

We will keep you posted once we hear more about Blac Youngsta's rumored removal from CMG.



