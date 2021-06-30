YNW Melly's "No Love" Music Video Calls On Viewers To End Racism

YNW Melly has shared the slavery-themed music video for his Ar'mon & Trey and 100K Track-assisted single "No Love."

Although he is still fighting for his life and freedom following being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, YNW Melly has reportedly been in good spirits as of late. Fredo Bang has confirmed that the Florida artist is working on a new album, and ever since then, fans have been waiting for new music from the incarcerated rapper.

Recently, the Melly v. Melvin artist returned with a new music video for his Ar'mon & Trey and 100K Track-assisted single "No Love." The video marks YNW Melly's latest music video to not feature him any footage, but it definitely compensates for Melly's absence with shocking slavery-themed visuals. As seen in DJ Akademik's post below, the video finds Ar'mon & Trey and 100K Track evoking the slave-era imagery with old-fashioned clothing, white overseers, and shots of the rappers in pillories.

At the end of the music video, the polarizing imagery of Antebellum-era slavery that was present throughout the "No Love" video is contrasted by a modern-day example of prejudice. While filming the music video, the production is interrupted by a "Karen" archetype who tries to shut down the video shoot because it's not what people "do" in Big Canoe.

The video concludes with the following statement, "Racism in America is very much alive. It's our job to end it."

Scroll back up to the top to check out YNW Melly, Ar'mon & Trey, and 100K Tracks' new music video for "No Love."