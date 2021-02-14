YNW Melly's mother, Jamie King, reflected on the incarceration of her son on Saturday, noting that it's been two years since Melly was imprisoned. Melly was charged with two counts of first-degree murder back in 2019 and faces life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted. He is currently awaiting trial.

"Today makes 2 years that you been locked up... Free my heart in human form," King captioned the heartfelt post.



Handout / Getty Images

King has previously speculated that Melly could be released from prison soon, as a result of the prosecution having weak evidence, but this has yet to come true.

Last March, King hinted that the Coronavirus pandemic delayed his release with a post on social media.

"Free My sons nothing is complete without y’all @ynw.bortlen @ynwmelly," she wrote in a post, to which a fan commented underneath, "I thought he was sposed to been out whaat happened."

King simply replied, "Coronavirus happened."

At the time of his arrest, Melly was considered one of the most promising young rappers on the rise. In January 2019, he released "Mixed Personalities," a popular collaboration with none other than Kanye West. His single, "Murder on My Mind," has received significant attention as well.