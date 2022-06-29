YNW Melly's mother, Jamie Demons-King, says that she expects her son to be released from prison later this year. Melly is currently facing double-murder charges to which he has pleaded not guilty.

"He will be home 2022," Demons-King wrote on her Instagram Story, responding to a follower who asked when they can expect Melly to get out.



Earlier this year, Melly also expressed optimism that he'd be able to return home by the end of the year after sharing a statement on social media.

The update comes after the prosecution claimed that Melly authorized a hit on his own mother, citing text message exchanges.

“If you read his phone, there’s narcotics trafficking and firearms violations authorizing the killing of his mother,” the prosecution told the court. “Those are the things that you would consider ‘authorizing.’”

"This is pure desperation," Demons-King wrote on social media after the allegations were made.

Melly has released two studio albums and two mixtapes throughout his short career including I Am You, We All Shine, Melly vs. Melvin, and Just a Matter of Slime. He's best known for his hits "Murder on My Mind", "Mixed Personalities" (featuring Kanye West), and "Suicidal" (featuring Juice Wrld).

Melly's first murder arrest came on February 12, 2019. Later, it was revealed that he is a suspect in the fatal 2017 shooting of off-duty Indian River County Sheriff's Department deputy Gary Chambliss in Gifford.

