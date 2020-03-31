YNW Melly was supposed to be the next biggest star in hip-hop but his incarceration has blocked him from fully fulfilling his potential. Even so, he's still reached mainstream success, even releasing a new project, Melly Vs. Melvin while behind bars. Whether or not he's ever released from prison has yet to be determined but a few weeks ago, there was speculation that he may have been hinting towards a release date, though it actually turned out to be the date the remix of "Suicidal" with the late Juice WRLD dropped.

Apparently, there was a chance he was supposed to be out, though. His mother, Jamie King, shared a video of YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen riding around and vibing out to music. "Free My sons nothing is complete without y’all @ynw.bortlen @ynwmelly," she wrote in a post. A fan commented underneath, "I thought he was sposed to been out whaat happened." Without saying too much, King simply replied, "Coronavirus happened."

There haven't been any public announcements that he would be released from jail but from was Jamie King said in the comments, it appears that there's a chance he could be out once the Coronavirus pandemic dies down. His former attorney Bradford Cohen previously stated that while he won't be representing Melly, he believes the charges will be dismissed due to weak evidence.