There seems to be some back and forth going on between YNW Melly and his mom. From a phone call from jail, Melly gave some insight into his family's dynamic.

"Man listen, everybody who entertaining that sh*t or whatever going on, that is not what it is, my mama be lying, my mama got anxiety issues, her a*s triggered bruh. She feel some type of way because she thinks my brother is supposed to be bigger," Melly started off. Melly spent the rest of the conversation praising his brother and confirming that his brother takes care of his business and finances. The rapper was adamant that whatever his mother alleged about his brother was not true.

Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Following his comments, Melly's mother posted her own thoughts about the situation and denied any claims against him. "Think whatever you want about me but I love my son and make sure he keeps money on his books and that he is good...I love Jamell no matter," she wrote. "I'm completely heart broken, nothing can fix that I been front row watching my son fight for life and being a single mom so yes I have anxiety and I'm stressed I cry most days and don't eat," she added. His mother also posted screenshots of funds transfers.

YNW Melly was expected to hit trial on March 7 for the murders of two his of friends, Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas, Jr. and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams in 2018 but the trial was delayed for unresolved legal issues. As of now, a new trial date has not been set.









