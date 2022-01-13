Florida rapper YNW Melly may be on his way home. According to his manager 100K Track, the "Murder on my Mind" rapper is expected to be released from jail in the next two months.

This comes following the release of 100K Track's new song "Rings," which dropped last week. Track, who is the manager of YNW Melly and former manager of King Von, updated his Instagram Stories and revealed that Melly is allegedly on his way home.

"Stop asking me if I'm a rapper now," complained Track on social media. "I'm everything but a hater get on y'all sh*t 2022 all gas and Melly come home in two months y'all better tighten up."

The date aligns with Melly's upcoming trial, which is set to begin in March. The rapper has been locked up for nearly three years on double-murder charges after being accused of shooting and killing two YNW associates, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, real names Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr.

Throughout his incarceration, Melly has communicated with his fans via his manager, releasing an album from behind bars and reminding his fans that he loves them as they patiently wait for his return.

Do you think YNW Melly will actually be coming home? We will keep you updated as his trial begins in a couple of months.