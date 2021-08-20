YNW Melly's new album, Just A Matter of Slime, is expected to move 20,000 units in its first week after release, a downtrend from his last project, Melly vs. Melvin, which sold 43,000 album-equivalent units.

The twelve tracks put forth on Just A Matter of Slime feature appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, and more, that Melly reportedly locked in, himself, from prison.



Image Via HNHH

The new album was produced while Melly is currently behind bars awaiting trial in Broward County, Florida, where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for two counts of first-degree murder.

It's likely Melly's current predicament hindered album sales, as the "Murder on My Mind" rapper was limited to promoting the album from the isolation of prison. He uploaded a video to his Instagram, last Friday, telling fans to go stream his new album.

"It's your boy YNW Melly and I want y'all to go stream my new album," he says in the video, which shows him speaking from prison. "Everything Gucci, as you can see," he continued while holding up a Gucci shoe to the camera.

The families of the victims have filed civil suits against the rapper as well.