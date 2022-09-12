It looks like YNW Melly won't be receiving medical treatment for an abscessed tooth under his diamond grill. According to TMZ, a judge shut down a motion filed by Melly's lawyers for an emergency pass out of jail to treat the tooth infection, which he claims has created an intolerable toothache. The rapper said he hasn't had access to the proper resources to upkeep his permanent diamond grills.



YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

The motion was denied on Aug. 30th following complaints of a severe toothache. Melly's diamond teeth require specific maintenance, which he hasn't had access to since he was arrested and taken to Broward County jail. However, Melly claims that he was restricted from having basic resources for his dental hygiene, such as a toothbrush or regular visits to the dentist. He said that he's suffering from a chronic tooth infection from the abscess in his lower jaw.

Melly's attorney assured the judge that his client had dental insurance, and they would be willing to take care of the bill, including his transportation and security. Unfortunately, a judge stood firm on the court's decision.

Aside from his dental emergency, Melly received a bit of good news in his case in July when the judge ruled that he would not be facing the death penalty if found guilty for the murders of YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.

[Via]