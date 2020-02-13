The former attorney for YNW Melly, Bradford Cohen, won't be representing the "Suicidal" rapper in the double-murder casebut reviewing the evidence in the case has given him insight on the outcome. Taking to Instagram, Cohen, who's currently representing fellow incarcerated Florida rapper Kodak Black, shared his theory on what the verdict will be.

"This will be a very interesting trial, I am not longer representing Melly in this matter, but I predict a not guilty based on all the evidence I have reviewed. He has some very fine attorneys that I believe will be able to secure a favorable verdict. I also think that bond will be granted given the weakness of the evidence. Never rush to judgment in cases until you see everything," Bradford Cohen stated on in his Instagram post.

As his career began to catch steam, YNW Melly was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of two of his friends in 2017. Investigators later concluded that YNW Melly and YNW Bortlan killed the two men and attempted to cover it up as a drive-by shooting. Melly is currently behind bars and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Even though he's behind bars, he's continued to maintain a successful career. We'll keep you posted on any more information on YNW Melly's case.