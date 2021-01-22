Prior to President Donald Trump's grand departure from the White House, he spent his final night in the Oval Office signing executive pardons and commuting sentences for over 140 people, including Steve Bannon and Kwame Kilpatrick. He also helped out a few rappers in Lil Wayne, who received a full pardon, and Kodak Black, who was granted clemency. Unfortunately, despite reports that numerous "high-profile rappers" were set to be pardoned, Casanova, Suge Knight, Tay-K, 03 Greedo, YNW Melly, and countless others remain locked up.



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

In YNW Melly's case, the fight doesn't stop here. The rapper has been promising his fans that he would be "coming home soon" for the last two years. He's currently in jail for double murder charges, in which he's accused of pulling the trigger on two of his friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. YNW Melly is facing the death penalty. His co-defendant, rapper YNW Bortlen, was lucky to be freed last year but Melvin remains behind bars. Bortlen is doing as much work as he can to get his buddy out of there, calling on President Joe Biden to get some work done.

"@joebiden we need you to free @ynwmelly now," wrote YNW Bortlen on Instagram Stories. The rapper's social media plea is unlikely to sway the current President or his administration to do anything, but it was worth a try.

Do you think YNW Melly will ever be released from prison? Or is his rap career finished?