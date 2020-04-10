For the last year and a bit, Florida rapper YNW Melly has been waiting behind bars for his double murder trial to begin. He has been accused of pulling the trigger on two of his close friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. The recording artist revealed that he had been infected by COVID-19 while incarcerated, using his positive test as an excuse to get him sent home. Detailing his dramatic weight loss and claiming that he's perishing away in jail, YNW Melly's legal team is trying hard to get him free. However, the families of his alleged victims aren't exactly open to seeing him come back home.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the family of Christopher Thomas, one of YNW Melly's alleged victims, says that the rapper should not be let out of jail because they believe he will be a threat to them and other witnesses. The family notes how difficult it has been to see streaming services continue to promote two songs that are believed to reference the killings: "Murder on my Mind" and "Two Face."



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

The family of Anthony Williams, another alleged victim of YNW Melly, is on board with keeping the star behind bars as well.

"While our firm and the family of Anthony Williams’ sympathize with anyone affected by COVID-19, we do not believe this justifies pretrial release. He needs to remain in custody until a jury decides his fate," they state via their lawyer.

Do you think coronavirus is enough to free YNW Melly?

