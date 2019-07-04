It's been a crazy year so far. In 2019, we've heard about Jussie Smollett staging a hate crime against himself, countless shootings, and more events that have simply boggled our minds. When it comes to YNW Melly, the young rapper from Florida is one of the other situations that left us seriously confused. Last summer, the artist, whose real name is Jamell Demons, mourned the loss of his two close friends and associates YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. A few months after his public statement on their deaths, Melly and his homie YNW Bortlen were both arrested as suspects in their murders. The situation is still so confusing and while we wait to find out what they will be sentenced to, the rapper remains active on social media thanks to his management team.



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

We've heard from Melvin several times since he got locked up through prison phone calls and pictures taken by visitors and today, he continues to impact the online world with an old video of himself dancing to celebrate the Fourth of July. Today is Independence Day and many of us are lucky to be celebrating with a long weekend. Melly is still behind bars but he wanted to wish his supporters well, thanking them for sticking by his side throughout the double murder drama and wishing them well.

YNW Melly has stated in the past that he believes he will be coming home soon. He is facing the death penalty. Do you think he'll be released in the next year?