For years, rapper YNW Melly has been in jail trying to prove his innocence. He and his accomplice, YNW Bortlen, are facing charges for allegedly murdering their two friends inside of a vehicle.

While there are heavy allegations against Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, he remains confident that he will be released from prison and back at home to his fans soon. However, due to new evidence being discovered in the case, he might not be able to keep those promises.

According to TMZ, new court documents show that detective, Christopher Williams, will be called to the stand as an expert witness. The investigator, who has claimed to have a substantial amount of training and skill in remaking shooting scenarios, said that Melly looked more like the shooter than his associate, Bortlen.

While Williams' claims are "more likely," they are not completely certain.

In an effort to recreate the crime scene, the detective studied several different elements. He looked at the splatters of blood along with the angles of the bullet holes and gunshot wounds. He was able to conclude that the gunman had to be in the backseat behind the driver. According to the media outlet, Williams also said that the firearm was blasted no more than "eight inches from the victim's face."

The rapper and his team tried to have detective Courtney Williams removed as a witness, but their efforts were denied. The judge argued that the rapper's lawyers got a chance to question the officer about his findings and that his conclusion is not "100% conclusive."

