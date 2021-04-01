YNW Melly released his latest single a few weeks ago, dropping off "Thugged Out" with Kodak Black from behind bars. The catchy record unpacks the life that the two Florida rappers have chosen for themselves and it appears to be part of something larger for the currently incarcerated rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons. Demons is presently facing the death penalty and is awaiting trial for the murders of his two friends YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.

The 21-year-old rapper previously released his latest studio album, titled Melly Vs. Melvin, while in jail in 2019 and he may be gearing up to drop a second album from behind bars.

On Wednesday night, YNW Melly took to his social media accounts to tease a new project, asking fans who they want to see him collaborate with. "Y’all miss me???" he asked. "Who wants a new Melly album?? Drop what collabs yall want to see in the comments n Ima get to it."

Melvin has been hyping fans up for his eventual return home for the last two years, telling his supporters that he'll "soon" be back with his family. His co-defendant YNW Bortlen was released on bond but Melly was denied.

Who do you want to see the young rapper collaborate with once he gets out? Are there any up-and-coming Florida rappers that you want to see him get on a song with?