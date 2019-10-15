The rise and fall of YNW Melly has been one of the biggest headlines of the year. The rapper emerged with "Murder On My Mind" which became an even bigger hit after he was arrested and charged for murder. Despite his current status behind bars, it appears as though he's recorded enough music to keep his career afloat while he awaits trial.



With the success of "223s" and the anticipation for Melly vs. Melvin, YNW Melly got on the phone to share a special message to his fans thanking them for the ongoing support. "Man, what it is? You already know who it is. It's ya boy YNW Melly and I just wanted to shout out and thank all my fans and all the DJs spinnin' my record. '223s' featuring 9lokknine. I really appreciate it. I couldn't do it without y'all," he said. "I just wanted to let y'all know, I went gold in less than a month." He assured fans that he has new music tucked in the stash, adding that his new album, Melly Vs. Melvin is coming soon.

YNW Melly first came to attention in 2018 after the release of I Am You and later followed it up with the project, We All Shine. The project included the single, "Mixed Personalities" featuring Kanye West which went platinum.